Several rowhomes in Frankford damaged in second-alarm fire, officials say

Fire crews with the Philadelphia Fire Department have extinguished a second-alarm fire that erupted inside several rowhomes in Frankford.

According to Philadelphia police, crews responded to the 4700 block of Salem Street at 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found several properties impacted by flames.

Minutes later, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 12:37 p.m.

The fire was placed under control at 1:29 p.m., fire officials announced.

Police say no injuries were reported and residents who were displaced due to the fire's damage will be sent to St. Mark's Church on Frankford Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.