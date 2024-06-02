Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews work to put out rapid house fire in Southwest Center City: sources

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 2, 2024 5:33pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters are working to put out a fire that sources say occurred at a three-story house in Southwest Center City Sunday afternoon. 

According to sources, the fire started at a residence on the 1800 block of Catharine Street at around 4:50 p.m.

Firefighters reportedly located the fire at the three-story home and deployed a rapid intervention team to assist.

Check back for more updates.


 