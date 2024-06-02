Philadelphia weekend shootings: 2 killed, 6 injured in less than 90 minutes

Another night of violence in Philadelphia that left three different crime scenes across the city, including both a quadruple and triple shooting.

A 28-year-old man suffered gunshots to his stomach during Saturday night's first shooting on the 1000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at 9:40 p.m. He is said to be in stable condition.

About an hour later, a quadruple shooting erupted on the 900 block of South 58th Street. A 23-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times.

A 20-year-old man and two 20-year-old women were also struck during the shooting, but are currently in stable condition.

The final shooting unfolded just 20 minutes later on the 2400 block of South 62nd Street when three people were struck by gunfire.

A 20-year-old man was shot dead, while two 22-year-old men were injured, one critically.

Police say the deadly triple shooting stemmed from a vehicle crash involving the victims and a male suspect, who is in custody.

No arrests have been made in the first two shootings. Investigations are underway in all three.

Saturday's shootings come just a day after a violent start to the weekend injured five others across Philadelphia.