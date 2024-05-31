University of the Arts to shut its doors in early June, officials say in surprise announcement

A shock for students and staff at the University of the Arts, as the college is shutting down next week.

The president of the university in Center City released a statement Friday night saying the college will close next Friday, June 7th.

No summer classes will be held and no fall enrollment will be held.

The school just had its accreditation withdrawn from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

The president says the decision to close was a financial one:

"Like many institutions of higher learning, UArts has been in a fragile financial state, with many years of declining enrollments, declining revenues, and increasing expenses. We could not overcome the ultimate challenge we faced. The situation came to light very suddenly."

UArts says it is working on transfer programs with Temple University, Drexel and Moore College of Art and Design.

Town hall meetings will be held Monday, June 3rd for students, faculty and staff. Information regarding the times and places for those will be released throughout the weekend.

The University of the Arts was established in 1876, making it one of the country's oldest art schools.