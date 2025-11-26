Crews battle fire at former Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Chester
PHILADELPHIA - Fire crews in Chester responded to a major blaze early Wednesday at the site of a former church building on West 2nd Street.
What we know:
According to dispatch reports, the call came at 5:44 a.m. for a commercial building fire at 1408 W. 2nd Street in the City of Chester. The structure was once the Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, which has since closed.
Initial notes described "wires on fire" and quickly escalated to a second alarm as heavy smoke and flames were visible from the building. Crews declared a working fire, bringing additional units from surrounding companies to assist.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, and officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.
What's next:
Fire investigators remain on scene to determine what started the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.
The Source: This article is based on information from the City of Chester Fire Department.