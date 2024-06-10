Crews work to put out huge fire in East Windsor

Fire burning in East Windsor, NJ
Mercer County fire crews are working to put out a multi-alarm fire in East Windsor, New Jersey.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ - A multi-alarm fire is blazing in East Windsor.
SKYFOX is live over the scene on Avon Drive.
Flames can be shown coming out of what appear to be townhomes.
Heavy smoke is filling the sky in the area.
Several firefighters are working to get the flames under control.