Fire heavily damages Nicetown auto repair business, officials say

article

A Nicetown auto repair shop went up in flames after some sort of explosion with one of the cars inside the shop.

Fire crews responded to the 4300 block of North Broad Street early Sunday morning, around 3:15, for a fire at an auto repair business.

Firefighters found multiple cars on fire inside the one-story building when they arrived.

It didn’t take firefighters long to gain control of the blaze, bringing it under control in less than a half hour, after confronting heavy flames when they arrived.

In a preliminary investigation, officials said it appeared as if one of the vehicles inside the shop had some kind of explosion, resulting in flames spreading to other cars in the garage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. There were no details concerning any estimated financial or vehicle losses. A full investigation into the fire is underway.