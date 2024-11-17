Fire in West Oak Lane leaves 2 hospitalized: officials

Two people have been hospitalized after a heavy fire broke out in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1600 block of 68th Avenue just before 2:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, Philadelphia Fire Department’s Engine 63 noticed a heavy fire on the first and second floors of a two-story row home. They immediately placed the fire in all hands status, meaning about 60 PFD members were responding to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the fire spread to a nearby dwelling and around 2:25 a.m. that is when the Deputy Chief in command struck the second alarm, increasing the number of PFD members at the scene to more than 100.

The fire was deemed under control at 3:07 a.m.

Medics took two people at the scene to local hospitals.

The Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire.