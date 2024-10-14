Firefighter injured after large brush fire in Roxborough: officials

A firefighter is recovering after a large brush fire broke out in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood Monday.

The windy and dry weather could be to blame for the brush fire that happened just before 1 p.m. this afternoon on the 200 block of Port Royal Avenue.

Crews were still at the scene Monday night.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says they were able to get the fire under control about four hours later.

They say one firefighter was injured but is in stable condition.