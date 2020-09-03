Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm blaze in New Castle County

article

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling a 2-alarm blaze early Thursday morning in New Castle County.

The fire reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex and commercial building located on Bay West Boulevard.

Officials say it took firefighters a little over an hour to extinguish the flames.

The condition of the injured firefighter is unknown at this time. No word on what sparked the fire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!