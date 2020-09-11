Firefighters and politicians climb Pennsylvania State Capitol steps to honor 9/11 first responders

Pennsylvania state lawmakers joined firefighters on Sept. 11 as they climbed the steps of the state capitol building in honor of first responders killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The tribute was meant to honor firefighters who entered the World Trade Center and climbed the stairs to rescue others, according to local reports. Three-hundred forty-three firefighters were killed when the World Trade Center buildings collapsed.

Pennsylvania State Representative for the 92nd District Dawn Keefer shared this video on Friday morning showing the tribute, writing that they would go up and down the Capitol steps 22 times, an attempt to approximate climbing 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center.

Keefer also delivered remarks at the 19th anniversary 9/11 ceremony in front of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg on Friday.

Among the nearly 3,000 people who died in the 2001 terror attacks, 44 died in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, when United Airlines Flight 93 was crashed in a field.

