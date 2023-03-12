Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at a business in Wissinoming

article

Philadelphia firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in a business in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

Officials said fire crews were called to the 6100 block of Frankford Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported fire at a business.

When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames streaming from the building.

As they worked to get a handle on the blaze, it continued to grow and a second alarm was called within about a half hour after crews arrived.

It took firefighters about an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no word on estimated damages.