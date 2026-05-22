Memorial Day weekend forecast: Rainy, chilly holiday weekend ahead for Philadelphia, Jersey shore

The Brief A damp and chilly Memorial Day weekend is slated for the Philadelphia area. Saturday is expected to be a washout with temperatures in the 50s. Showers will become more sporadic on Sunday and Monday as temps rise into the 60s.



The unofficial start of summer will be spoiled by showers and unseasonably cool temperatures from Philly to the shore.

What we know:

A cool and overcast Friday in Philadelphia will set the tone for a dreary Memorial Day weekend with spotty showers around all day.

The gloomy conditions will continue on Saturday with widespread rain showers throughout the day and temperatures in the 50s.

Forecasters expect Saturday's showers to move in from the south during the early morning hours before becoming more widespread.

Rain will be heavy at times throughout the afternoon and evening before becoming more sporadic on Sunday morning.

Sunday isn't expected to be a washout, but forecasters say the threat of passing showers will loom as temperatures return to the 60s.

Memorial Day Monday will be the best day of the long weekend, as sunshine returns and temps near the 70s.

What you can do:

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