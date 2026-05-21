Philadelphia marks Ona Judge Day at President's House

The Brief The legacy of Ona Judge was honored at the President's House site in Old City on Thursday, May 21. The event followed a new endangered designation for the site and ongoing legal battles over its historical panels. May 21 is now officially Ona Judge Day in Philadelphia.



The President's House site in Old City became the focus of a major gathering Thursday, May 21, as community members and leaders honored Ona Judge, an enslaved woman who escaped George Washington’s household more than 200 years ago.

Honoring Ona Judge’s legacy at the President’s House

What we know:

A rally and press conference took place at Sixth and Market outside the President's House Memorial site The event was organized by the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition to commemorate the day Ona Judge escaped slavery and fled to freedom in 1790.

Michael Cord, a founding member of the coalition, said, "George Washington enslaved Black men, Black women and Black children right here in Philadelphia, right here in American's White House." Councilmember Cindy Bass said, "It is important as we stand here that we recognize this important milestone that we remember who Ona Judge was and what she did."

The event included a libation ceremony, student readings of Judge’s story, and a symbolic walk along the cemented steps representing Judge’s journey. "We're going to make sure that people know that this is American history as well," said a speaker at the event.

May 21 declared Ona Judge Day in Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order declaring May 21 Ona Judge Day in Philadelphia, and Councilmember Cindy Bass presented the resolution. Bass said, "Can you imagine in the middle of the night if you're there and you hear a knock knock knock on the door with someone coming to drag you out or drag you out and return you to slavery? And so it's so important that we remember Ona Judge, we remember her courage, her passion her determination, and that we make sure in no way shape an form is ever forgotten."

The President's House served as America’s first White House and was the site where nine African enslaved descendants, including Judge, were held captive by President George Washington.

Site receives endangered designation and faces legal battles

Big picture view:

The gathering came one day after the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the President's House site one of the nation’s most endangered historic places for 2026.

In January, President Trump ordered the National Park Service to take down historic panels at the President's House that tell the history of the enslaved. A federal judge ordered the panels restored, but a legal battle over the issue continues.

The site’s recent endangered designation has raised concerns about the preservation of Black history and the stories of those enslaved at the location.

The President's House in Old City is a memorial that recognizes the lives of enslaved people who lived and worked there during George Washington’s presidency. Ona Judge’s escape in 1790 is a significant part of this history, and efforts continue to ensure her story is not forgotten.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the ongoing legal battle over the historic panels at the President's House will be resolved or what further steps will be taken to protect the site following its endangered designation.