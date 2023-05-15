Firefighters battle 5-alarm fire at abandoned school in Trenton

Firefighters in New Jersey's capital worked to extinguish a five-alarm inferno that torched an abandoned school Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Trenton Fire Department were called to the intersection of Southard Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

A tweet from Trenton Publics Schools said the fire engulfed the old Junior No. 1 Building. The current MLK Middle School Building was not impacted by the fire.

The fire struck a fifth alarm about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene. Officials have not said if the fire has been placed under control.

Investigators have not said what sparked the inferno.