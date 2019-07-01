Firefighters battle blaze at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County

Firefighters battled a fire at the Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

The blaze broke out Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire started outside the buildings in the parking lot. No injuries have been reported.

So far, no word on what sparked the fire.

In 2018, six cars were trapped by a sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets.

