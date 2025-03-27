Firefighters battle large fire in East Germantown rowhome

article

Philadelphia firefighters were on the scene of a 2-alarm rowhome fire in East Germantown Thursday night. Smoke could be seen billowing profusely from the 3-story structure, while crews attempted to contain the large fire.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of East Brintin Street, in Philly’s East Germantown neighborhood, Thursday evening, around 5 p.m., on the report of a rowhome fire.

A second alarm was quickly struck as firefighters worked to tamp down the fire.

A huge plume of smoke continued to pour from the roof of the home while crews worked.

Officials said at least 110 firefighters were on the scene of the fire.

The fire was declared under control a little after 8 p.m.

What we don't know:

There was no word if anyone was in the home when it caught fire and there were no details of any injuries resulting from the fire.