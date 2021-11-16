2 firefighters injured while battling multi-alarm fire at home in Lehigh County

Two firefighters were injured while battling a multi-alarm fire at a home in Lehigh County.

The fire, which reached a 3rd alarm, broke out at approximately 5:57 a.m. on the 3000 block of Barrington Lane.

Upon arrival, fire officials say they saw fire coming from the home and immediately got into action. There was limited access on each side of the home as they attempted to put out the fire.

The sprawling 36,000 square foot home just sold Monday before the fire broke out, according to reports. The massive house was vacant at the time the fire broke out. The home itself was valued at over $6 million.

"You have a ballroom on the other part of the house where they had parties and other events. That’s primarily where the fire damage is," Salisbury Township Fire Marshall Sgt. Don Sabo said.



Two firefighters were reportedly injured in the fire, according to the Morning Call. The firefighters reportedly had some traumatic injuries and burns, but their conditions at this time remains unknown.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews were still on the scene putting out hotspots and dousing the structure with water in order to salvage what remained.

A cause for the fire remains unknown at this time as well. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out the cause of the fire.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter