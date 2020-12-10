Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at auto parts warehouse in Lawndale

No injuries have been reported in a Thursday morning fire at a warehouse in Lawndale on the West Side.

Crews were battling the three-alarm fire about 9 a.m. at 4425 W. 16th St., according to a statement from the Chicago Fire Department.

That address is the location of Best Value Autobody Supply Inc., which is a warehouse with more than 100,000 auto parts, according to its website.

Crews battle a three-alarm fire Dec. 10 at 4425 W. 16th St. (Chicago Fire Department)

The fire was also considered a hazardous materials incident, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

He was unable to immediately provide additional details.

