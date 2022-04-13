Firefighters battle two-alarm warehouse fire in Tacony
TACONY - Philadelphia firefighters were called to a large fire in a warehouse in Tacony Wednesday evening.
Huge flames and plumes of black smoke were seen across Northeast Philadelphia and wafting into New Jersey about 7:20 p.m.
Crews worked to extinguish the blaze, at Knorr Street and New State Road, which grew to two-alarms by 7:45 p.m.
Firefighters reported a number of vehicles were on fire at the location, as well.
They were able to wrestle it under control just before 8 p.m.
There were no details on the cause of the fire. There were no reports of injuries.
