Firefighters battle two-alarm warehouse fire in Tacony

Philadelphia firefighters were called to a large fire in a warehouse in Tacony Wednesday evening.

Huge flames and plumes of black smoke were seen across Northeast Philadelphia and wafting into New Jersey about 7:20 p.m.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze, at Knorr Street and New State Road, which grew to two-alarms by 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters reported a number of vehicles were on fire at the location, as well.

They were able to wrestle it under control just before 8 p.m.

There were no details on the cause of the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

