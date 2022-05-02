Firefighters battle underground electrical fire in Center City

Firefighters on Monday battled an underground electrical fire in Center City.

SkyFOX flew over the intersection of 10th and Sansom street where officials say underground wires sparked around 4:30 p.m.

Over a dozen firefighters were positioned at various underground points to quell the blaze.

Gray smoke could be seen billowing from an underground access point on the sidewalk.

Officials have not reported any injuries and did not say what sparked the fire.

A SEPTA spokesperson said service was not disrupted beyond some minor delays.