Firefighters respond to multi-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks on South Street

Fire crews are responding to a multi-alarm fire at Jim’s Steaks on South Street Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the building on the corner of the 400 block of Market Street around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

A short time later, officials declared a second alarm and asked residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Philadelphia Fire Department officials say about 100 of their members responded to the scene including firefighters, medics, and support personnel.

Officials have not said if the fire started in the steak shop or in an adjacent property or business.

SKYFOX was over the scene as smoke poured from the building throughout the morning and firefighters worked both inside and outside of the building.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.