Firefighters smash car windows to reach hydrant in Camden

article

There is a reason why driver are not supposed to park in front of fire hydrants.

One driver learned that the hard way Saturday when fire crews in Camden tried to knock out a fire at a home on Chambers Street.

Since the cars were blocking their path, they were left with no choice but to break the windows of an SUV to get to the hydrant.

Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 shared a photo of the incident on Facebook.

“No occupants or firefighters were injured,” the crew reported.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP