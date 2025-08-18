SEPTA service cuts: Riders stage sit-in at Senator Picozzi's office due to funding crisis

As SEPTA prepares to implement widespread service cuts due to a $213 million budget shortfall, Philadelphia residents and commuters are bracing for significant changes, particularly in Center City, where parking is already a challenge.

What we know:

SEPTA's planned cuts, set to begin in less than a week, will eliminate 32 bus routes, shorten 16 others, and reduce some regional rail lines.

The 215 People’s Alliance, concerned about the impact, plans to camp out at Republican State Senator Joe Picozzi’s office until funding is approved in Harrisburg.

What they're saying:

Residents and business owners are expressing anxiety over the impending changes. Michael Pernsley, who drives around the city for work, anticipates increased traffic and parking difficulties. "It’s gonna be chaotic so I’m worried about finding parking because I just know in the city when things happen like this it creates chaos," said Pernsley.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) advises motorists to plan ahead and consider off-street garage parking options.

A PPA spokesperson noted, "We recommend motorists do some advance planning before they leave home and locate off-street garage parking options in and around their City Center destinations."

Parking lot managers expect lots to fill up faster, potentially increasing costs for commuters.

Satjhel Holmes from North Philly commented, "People are gonna want to park here because it’s closer to certain stuff and then it’s gonna run up prices for people trying to park!"

Environmental concerns are also on the rise, with Gracie Winfield from Seaside Heights highlighting the potential increase in pollution due to more cars on the road.

What's next:

As the community awaits the outcome of funding discussions in Harrisburg, residents are urged to plan ahead and prepare for the changes.