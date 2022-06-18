Officials: 2 firefighters trapped, 2 rescued after building collapses on top of them in Fairhill fire

article

Crews are working to rescue two firefighters after a fire in Fairhill caused a building to collapse on top of them, according to officials.

The fire broke out at a commercial building around 2 a.m. on West Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

However, a large portion of the building collapsed as officials surveyed the damage. It is believed to be the building's roof.

Four people were reportedly trapped underneath the building. Two have since been rescued, including one firefighter and one inspector.

They were transported to Temple University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two more firefighters are still trapped beneath the debris of the building, according to officials.

Initially, officials say they were receiving responses from the trapped firefighters. However, those responses reportedly stopped around 6:05 a.m.

Several fire crews are still on scene as they attempt to rescue the remaining firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates