Police: Man shot dead by driver during argument with panhandler in Philadelphia

article

Authorities say a man was shot to death by a driver during an argument with a panhandler Friday night in Philadelphia.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Rhawn Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Chief Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters a woman asked the driver of a white Jeep for money at the intersection and the driver hurled insults at the woman.

A man, described by Pace as the woman's companion of 17-years, intervened and threatened the driver with a can of hornet spray. That's when police believe the driver pulled out a gun and fatally shot the 54-year-old man.

Pace said investigators are unsure if the man sprayed any of the hornet repellant before he was shot to death.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.