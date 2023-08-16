Fireworks planted in mailboxes, cars broken into during crime spree in York County

This summer has seen an uptick in crimes targeting homes and their vehicles around one county in Pennsylvania, according to state police.

Under the cover of darkness, fireworks have been planted in the mailboxes of several semi-remote homes in York County.

It also appears the mailboxes were hit with a vehicle, or blunt object, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police say the string of criminal mischief began in June, and has continued through August.

A boat even became a victim of the fireworks crime spree at one point this summer. Police say it was a total loss.

Police believe those responsible for the criminal mischief may also be suspects in a rash of vehicle break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.