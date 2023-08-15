'Accidental' shot fired at King of Prussia Mall causes 'complete panic': police

Shoppers were left terrified, and on high alert after police say a firearm was accidentally discharged inside King of Prussia Mall Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to calls of an active shooter situation outside the food court around 7:20 p.m.

It was determined by police that there was no active shooter, but that a gun had been discharged near the Sushi Kiosk.

Surveillance video showed two men walking when one shot was fired, according to authorities. It is believed the gun was inside one of the men's pants at the time.

Both men then ran through the mall, got into a vehicle, and fled the scene, police say.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police tell FOX 29 that they believe it was an "accidental discharge in the mall the caused panic," and that there is no threat to the public.

Shoppers ran from the area, with some getting locked down in nearby stores.

No injuries were reported from those near the incident, but police say one of the men in the video may have been struck in the leg.

No gun has been recovered. An investigation is underway by the Upper Merion Police Department.