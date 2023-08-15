Delaware County sanitation worker struck, killed on the job by trash truck: police

article

Tragic scenes in one Delaware County township after a sanitation work died while on duty Tuesday morning.

The worker was hit on the 200 block of West Hinckley Avenue in Ridley Park around 11:50 a.m. Their identity is still currently unknown.

Police say they were fatally struck by the trash truck they were working on at the time.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as investigators surveyed the truck and surrounding area.

No further details have been released by police.