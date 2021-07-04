First Lady Jill Biden visits Philadelphia to celebrate July 4th, applaud city's vaccine effort

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden addressed a large crowd gathered outside Independence Hall on Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July and applaud Philadelphia's successful vaccine rollout.

Speaking as part of the annual "Celebration of Freedom," Dr. Biden said Philadelphia has gone "above and beyond to get people vaccinated." She pointed out that as of last week at least 70% of Philadelphia adults have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot.

The First Lady and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney honored Black Doctors COVID Consortium leader Dr. Ala Stanford for her tireless work to distributed doses.

"I am elated this is all surreal this was completely unintended not expected and not planned," Dr. Stanford said upon receiving the Magis Award. "We were just trying to help folks out give them some support and a safety net and this is a lot."

Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctors COVID Consortium was honored at a Fourth of July celebration.

Since the early days of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, even when doses were extremely limited, the Black Doctors COVID Consortium held 24-hour vaccine clinics for eligible Philadelphians

"There really aren't words, we are part of the solution to a very big problem and that is thanks enough," Dr. Stanford said.

Onlookers relished the chance to see the First Lady under more normal circumstances as the coronavirus pandemic continues to retreat across the country.

"I loved being out here, I loved being maskless," Bonnie Winer said. "We love our city and we loved having her make an appearance it was just wonderful."

