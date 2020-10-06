Flags at half-staff in Montgomery County for firefighter killed in the line of duty

article

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags in Montgomery County to fly at half-staff to honor a firefighter killed in the line of duty October 1.

Edward “Gary” Minnick died October 1, as a volunteer firefighter with the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company. He was 65.

Minnick served with the Colmar Volunteer Fire Department more than 18 years. Prior to serving with Colmar, Minnick was a volunteer firefighter in Warminster, according to his obituary.

The Colmar Volunteer Fire Department announced a drive-through funeral will be held October 7. The service is drive-through due to COVID-19 restrictions. A procession past the fire house will take place after the service, giving Minnick “one last ride past the station,” according to the station’s Facebook page.

The governor ordered commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of the funeral.

