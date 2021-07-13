Estimated 100-year-flood swamps Bucks, Burlington counties: So what does it mean?

Parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday were facing another round of rain one day after they were swamped by a series of storms that the National Weather Service said caused a rare flash flood emergency.

According to forecasters, Monday's storms dumped 6 to 10 inches of rain in just 3 to 4 hours, swelling the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and Burlington County, New Jersey.

"Widespread and life-threatening flash flooding is occurring. This is an extremely dangerous situation," the weather service said. "Do not venture out unless it is an emergency or to move to higher ground."

The weather service estimated it to be a 100-year flood, meaning each year there is about a 1% chance of seeing this much rain.

Below is a look at some of the areas that saw the most rainfall on Monday:

Croydon, PA - 10.68 inches

Croydon, PA - 9.77 inches

Bristol, PA - 8.67 inches

Florence, NJ - 7.33 inches

Delanco, NJ - 5.50 inches

NE Philadelphia Airport - 3.99 inches

The rush of water trapped people in their cars and homes.

MORE: Torrential rain prompts flash flooding, stranding people across Bucks County

Residents of the Lafayette Gardens Condominiums in Bensalem were told to put on life jackets as rescue crews ferried them to safety in rafts.

Croydon, Pennsylvania was the hardest hit by Monday's storms, as more than 10 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Crews in Croydon also used boats to rescue residents along Spencer Drive and Stephen Avenue.

A disaster emergency was declared in Bristol Township, and the Red Cross set up shelters for displaced residents. Those displaced residents include a total of 56 from Bucks County.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

