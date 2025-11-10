Flight chaos as Senate nears end to funding impasse

The Brief A Senate vote is expected sometime on Monday on a spending plan that could end the 40-day funding stalemate. The FAA has directed airlines to cut 10% of flights due to air traffic controller shortages. Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled nationwide, impacting travelers.



A potential breakthrough in Washington could soon bring relief to travelers and airlines alike as the Senate is set to vote on a spending plan today.

Senate vote could end funding stalemate

What we know:

A small group of Senate Democrats joined Republicans to advance a spending plan that does not include an extension of healthcare subsidies.

However, it does set a mid-December vote on the issue.

If the Senate passes the bill, it will move to the House for a vote later this week before reaching the president's desk for approval.

The funding stalemate has caused significant disruptions, particularly in the airline industry.

The FAA recently directed airlines to cut 10% of flights due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, leading to more than 2,500 flight cancellations nationwide.

Travelers face cancellations and delays

Barry Caraway, a traveler at Philadelphia International Airport, expressed frustration after discovering his flight was canceled.

"When I did the kiosk it said 1 o'clock tomorrow morning… I said that's not right," said Caraway.

Hugh Devlin from Mystic Island, N.J., shared his experience of receiving constant emails about flight changes.

Jason Lord, trying to return to Atlanta with his daughter, has faced multiple cancellations.

"We were supposed to fly out yesterday… got canceled until 4:30 or 5:00 this morning… now we are at 4:58," said Lord.

Margie Schwartz, whose flight was also canceled, is now facing a late flight with a layover. "Traveling alone at my age, that's not fun… but no choice," said Schwartz.

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport are feeling the impact of the government shutdown, with many expressing empathy for the affected government workers.

"I think that working without pay is very detrimental… safety is first," said Caraway. Schwartz added, "I have no blame for the airlines… they have to do what they have to do."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly the situation will improve for travelers once the funding stalemate is resolved and whether additional measures will be needed to address the air traffic controller shortage.