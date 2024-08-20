Floating observation deck on Schuylkill River to open in 2026

A circular, lime green observation platform will float on the Schuylkill River in 2026, giving Philadelphia a first-of-its-kind experience.

The FloatLab project – a collaboration between Mural Arts and Bartram's Garden – will begin construction in October and open sometime in 2026.

The 75-foot observation platform will be completely free, and feature a kayak launch, fishing spot, art gallery, and educational space.

Organizers are also planning to open an outdoor social space along the river near the rail yard across the river from Bartram's Garden.

FloatLab adds to the growing list of exciting events for Philadelphia in 2026, including the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game and America's 250th birthday.