Flooded roadway in Kensington has drivers taking chances

Vehicles are forced to turn around or lose control of their cars as they faced a flooded roadway at in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Skyfox flew over the scene at Whitaker Avenue, between Venango and Erie Avenue, near St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, showing a small portion of the roadway underwater, while vehicles took their chances in the floodwaters, or turned their cars around.

Skyfox over the scene of a flooded roadway at Venango near B Street, in Kensington.

Several vehicles were seen briefly stalled in the flooded road, while a portion of the road showed a deep crack directly across most of it.

City officials did not say what caused the flooded conditions.

