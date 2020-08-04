Flooding from Isaias impacts areas across the Delaware Valley

Emergency crews across the area responded to calls for water rescues and closed roads as rain from Isaias prompted flash flooding on Tuesday.

FOX 29 cameras were there as crews worked to rescue motorists from vehicles near Route 202 in King of Prussia early Tuesday morning.

Flooding prompted the closures of I-76 in both directions between Route 202 and Valley Forge.

Cars were seen partially submerged in Upper Darby near 69th and Marshall Street. FOX 29 crews on the scene reported that no one was in the submerged vehicles.

Advertisement

Bond Shopping Center in Upper Darby (Photo: Sally Fiore)

Philadelphia officials are reported flooded roadways with cars stuck in floodwater at a number of locations, including:

I76 and Green Lane

6100 Essington Street

84th and Lindbergh

Island Ave and Lindbergh

33rd and Girard Avenue

Old York Road and Erie Avenue

63rd Street from Woodbine to City Ave. is was also closed due to flooding, as was Woodbine from 63rd to Upland Way.

Volunteer firefighters in Worcester Township shared a video of a driver being rescued from rushing floodwaters.

In the wake of Isaias, the FOX 29 Weather Authority says that 4.16" of rain fell in Philadelphia. Areas west of the city in Montgomery County saw rainfall totals as high as 8".

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP