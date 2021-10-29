Flooding from Delaware River impacts drivers on Columbus Boulevard

Motorists experienced high floodwaters on Friday night as rain and intense winds impacted the Delaware Valley.

Flooding closed down Delaware Avenue at Penn's Landing up to Race Street and the I-95 exit at Washington Avenue.

Officials warned to never drive around barricades or through flooded roadways. Floodwater is murky, sometimes fast-moving, and you may not be able to tell how deep it is.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania bordering the Delaware River and most of southern New Jersey and Delaware. The weather advisory started at 6 p.m. and did not expire until after midnight.

Residents, businesses, and visitors along the Delaware River and its connected creeks/streams were also told to be vigilant for flood conditions.

