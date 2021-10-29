Expand / Collapse search

Flooding from Delaware River impacts drivers on Columbus Boulevard

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated October 30, 2021 2:22AM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Vehicles got stuck in floodwaters on Columbus Boulevard Friday night. Officials say turn around and don’t drive through high waters.

PHILADELPHIA - Motorists experienced high floodwaters on Friday night as rain and intense winds impacted the Delaware Valley. 

Flooding closed down Delaware Avenue at Penn's Landing up to Race Street and the I-95 exit at Washington Avenue. 

Officials warned to never drive around barricades or through flooded roadways. Floodwater is murky, sometimes fast-moving, and you may not be able to tell how deep it is.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania bordering the Delaware River and most of southern New Jersey and Delaware. The weather advisory started at 6 p.m. and did not expire until after midnight.

Residents, businesses, and visitors along the Delaware River and its connected creeks/streams were also told to be vigilant for flood conditions.

