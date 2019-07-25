Florida company has sold thousands of ‘alien abduction insurance’ policies and paid out on 1

For those looking to storm Area 51 in wake of the recent viral Facebook group attracting millions, there’s insurance for that. Specifically, an alien abduction insurance policy worth $10 million.

Mike St. Lawrence, who owns the Saint Lawrence Agency in Altamonte Springs, Florida says his agency offers limited or comprehensive alien abduction insurance, as well as reincarnation insurance, asteroid insurance and even insurance for anyone who storms Area 51 and doesn’t make it out alive.

As for the alien abduction insurance, anyone interested in the policy and concerned they might be taken on an intergalactic journey without their consent can pay a one-time fee of $24.95 for a paper copy mailed to them so you can frame and prove to your family that you actually have alien abduction insurance. A digital copy comes at a discount for only $19.95.

Each policy, which is good for life, is worth $10 million in coverage and covers outpatient psychiatric care, “sarcasm coverage,” and double identity coverage.

“There’s a readjustment period if you’ve gone through something like this,” said St. Lawrence.

He said sarcasm coverage is limited to immediate family members only, and is intended for any mockery or sarcasm someone might endure from a family member following an alien abduction.

St. Lawrence has sold roughly 6,000 of these policies since he first created it in 1987, and while business has gone up following the viral Facebook event in which millions of people expressed interest in raiding the top-secret military base Area 51, St. Lawrence says the policy is only intended for someone with a sense of humor.

“I don’t want to try to rip somebody off,” said St. Lawrence.

“The people that come to me, If I think they don’t understand the terms and conditions, that this is tongue and cheek, I won’t sell it to them,” he added.

He recalled a moment when he received a call from a woman inquiring about the policy saying her and her husband both remember having an extraterrestrial experience they had previously never revealed.

“Their 9-year-old son and daughter, I don’t remember how old she was, were both starting to say that they were having some kind of experience like that, and that’s not funny,” he added.

He suggested to the family that this policy wouldn’t be right for them because it was meant to be humorous.

You might also want to read the fine print before you try to make a claim on this policy. St. Lawrence says benefits are paid in equal installments of $1 per year for 10 or 20 million years.

But for anyone who has been abducted by aliens and is looking to make a claim, a claim form comes with the policy asking about the type of life form that took you, their point of origin, a tag number from the UFO, a photograph of the aliens, and lastly, a signature from an “authorized, on-board alien.”

So far, two people have submitted claims, and one claimant even submitted Polaroid photographs of alleged aliens as proof.

St. Lawrence said one policy holder who made a claim had talked with a professor at MIT who examined an implant that came out of the policy holder’s body and stated to him that the implant was not made of any earthly substance which St. Lawrence said he considered to be tangible proof.

“I said we’re going to waive the signature and we started paying him a dollar a year for 10 years before we lost contact with him,” said St. Lawrence.

St. Lawrence may have started the policy in jest, but he said today people are taking it a little more seriously.

“When I started most people thought it was completely absurd, and today I’d say 50 percent of the people think it’s a possibility,” said St. Lawrence.