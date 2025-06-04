Florida officially has more Wawa stores than Pennsylvania and New Jersey: report

The Brief Pennsylvania and New Jersey no longer have the most Wawa stores in the country. Florida now boasts the highest number with over 300 stores.



It appears Florida's "Gottahava Wawa" more than the Delaware Valley these days!

By the numbers:

Wawa has 1,121 locations in 12 states, along with the District of Columbia, according to data released by ScrapeHero.

It seems like the local staple keeps popping up on every corner, with 293 stores in New Jersey, another 263 in Pennsylvania, and just 50 in Delaware.

However, Florida now boasts the highest number with a whopping 304 locations, which is 27 percent of all Wawa stores in the U.S.

Has the "Sunshine State" officially taken over as the new "Wawa Capital?"

The backstory:

The first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, in 1969, followed by stores in Delaware and New Jersey by 1969.

It became a convenience store staple, supplying everything from hoagies and coffee to gas across the entire Delaware Valley.

Florida didn't get its first location until 2012, but Wawa has been expanding across the state ever since.