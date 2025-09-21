Flyers legend Bernie Parent dies at 80, team announces

article

The Brief Hall of Fame goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, Bernie Parent, has died at 80. Parent helped lead the team to two Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975. In both championships, he recorded a shutout. After retiring from the Flyers due to an eye injury, Parent remained a fixture in Philadelphia, becoming a team ambassador and appearing frequently at community events.



In a joint statement released Saturday with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the team said it was "heartbroken to learn of the passing of Bernie Parent, a true legend, one of the most famous and beloved players, and most popular figures in the history of the organization and city of Philadelphia."

"Anyone who had the pleasure of being around Bernie always walked away with a smile," the statement goes on.

The backstory:

Parent helped lead the team to two Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975. Both years, he earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. In both championships, he recorded a shutout.

Parent was additionally the first Flyer inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984, and his jersey was retired. In 1988, he was part of the inaugural class of the Flyers Hall of Fame, as well.

After retiring from the Flyers due to an eye injury, Parent remained a fixture in Philadelphia, according to Sports Illustrated. He became a team ambassador and would frequently appear at community events.

"His legend reached far beyond the ice and his accolades," the Flyers’ statement reads. "He will be dearly missed."

The team added that donations in Parent's memory should be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education. He is survived by wife, Gini, and the Parent family.