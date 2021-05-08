Expand / Collapse search

Flyers offering COVID-19 shots at Monday's game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 04: Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates a goal in the second period during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on May 04, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

PHILADELPHIA - As the "Take Your Shot" campaign continues, the Philadelphia Flyers and Penn Medicine announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be available through Penn Medicine at Wells Fargo Center.

The vaccines will be available before and during the Flyers' final regular season game on Monday, May 10. 

All fans who get a vaccine will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a Flyers game next season. 

Beyond just the vaccine, all vaccine recipients will also receive an "I Took My Shot" t-shirt, hand sanitizer and sticker. 

