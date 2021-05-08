Flyers offering COVID-19 shots at Monday's game

article

As the "Take Your Shot" campaign continues, the Philadelphia Flyers and Penn Medicine announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be available through Penn Medicine at Wells Fargo Center.

The vaccines will be available before and during the Flyers' final regular season game on Monday, May 10.

All fans who get a vaccine will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a Flyers game next season.

Beyond just the vaccine, all vaccine recipients will also receive an "I Took My Shot" t-shirt, hand sanitizer and sticker.

