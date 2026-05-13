Food delivery robot struck by truck while crossing street in Philadelphia

The Brief A food delivery robot was struck by a truck while crossing a street in Philadelphia. The collision caused the robot to briefly stop before continuing on with a dislodged wheel. Uber Eats rolled out autonomous delivery robots in Center City last March.



Delivery robots are the wave of the future and growing in popularity in cities like Philadelphia, but one thing our four-wheeled friends have yet to master is how to look both ways before crossing the street.

What we know:

Video shared by Storyful shows the food delivery robot entering a crosswalk against a stop signal when it's hit by an oncoming truck.

The delivery robot briefly stops, flashing heart eyes as the truck completes its right hand turn, before continuing on with a bum wheel.

"Oh my god, he hit him! That’s so sad, he can’t move now," said Ashley Oteri, who recorded the fender bender.

The machine keeps rolling ahead, encouraged by onlookers.

"He's still going though, he's still trucking along," Oteri said. "Keep going my friend!"

The backstory:

Uber Eats began using autonomous robots to deliver food from local restaurants in Center City last March.

The robot delivery service is available from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Center City, Chinatown and Old City. Customers can choose robot delivery and track their order in real time.

The robots, designed by Avride, use LIDAR sensors and cameras to navigate at about 5 miles per hour. If a robot delivers your food, there is no tipping required.

If the pilot is successful, Uber Eats may expand the number of restaurants and the delivery zone in the coming months.