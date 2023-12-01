Foreigner, Styx bringing farewell tour to Philadelphia area this summer

article

Two classic rock bands will play their final tour next year, and they are bringing it to the Philadelphia area in summer 2024.

Styx and Foreigner will kick off their ‘Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour’ on June 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ending the three-month tour on Aug. 28 in Sioux Falls, S.D. They will perform at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on July 23 before making their way to the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden, New Jersey on July 28.

The tour will include John Waite - a British rock singer from the same era.

Related article

Foreigner's farewell tour was first announced in 2022 and was scheduled for two legs over two years. The first leg was during the 2023 summer.

The general public will get their first chance to buy tickets to the shows on Dec. 8. You can purchase the tickets through Live Nation here. They'll go on sale at 10 a.m., though fans should log onto the website a few minutes before just to ensure the best chance for snagging tickets.

Here is the tour's schedule next year: