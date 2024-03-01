Former Acting PPD Commissioner Christine Coulter retires

The first woman to ever lead the Philadelphia Police Department received a warm sendoff as she began her retirement on Friday afternoon.

Former Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter walked out of police headquarters for the final time on Friday after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

As she walked out of the building for the last time, she was met by a warm sendoff by Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel on the radio.

"I just want to thank you for your 35 years of dedicated service. It has been an absolute honor to work with you and I wish you well in the next part of your life. Thank you, Chris, for all you’ve done for me, personally, as well."

She was given a huge salute and sendoff by her fellow law enforcement partners.

Coulter made history as the first woman to lead the department in the summer of 2019, when she took over for Commissioner Richard Ross, prior to the appointment of former commissioner Danielle Outlaw.