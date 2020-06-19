Former Bryn Mawr hospital aid charged with sexually assaulting teenage patient

article

Authorities in Montgomery County have announced child sex assault charges against a former Bryn Mawr Hospital employee.

Kaseef Festus, 30, has been charged with institutional sexual assault of a minor, corruption of a minor, and related charges following an incident that occurred at the hospital last month.

On May 6, police say a 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by her parents and treated in the emergency room. She remained in the emergency room until a proper placement facility was located for her.

During the early morning hours of May 8, police say Festus, an aid assigned by the hospital to look after the teen sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the incident, prompting the investigation.

Festus was arraigned earlier this week and released on his own recognizance. Authorities have asked anyone with information regarding any inappropriate encounters with the defendant to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

