Former Bucks County first assistant DA demoted for delivering DoorDash during work hours resigns

The former Bucks County first assistant district attorney demoted for delivering DoorDash during work hours has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 29.

Gregg Shore was demoted in March to deputy district attorney after the Bucks County District Attorney Office learned he "demonstrated very poor judgment" by working a side job delivering food for DoorDash and did so, at times, during normal business hours, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. He was replaced by Jennifer Schorn.

Using his accrued vacation time, Shore has repaid the county the money he earned working that extra job while on duty, according to Weintraub.

Shore served the public for more than two decades, starting with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in 1996 until 2000, then returning in 2015. During his time, Shore started the Insurance Fraud Unit and prosecuted Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz for the 2017 murders of four young men.

