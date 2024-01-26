Former college professor argues animals should be allowed to vote

Repuglican or Democat?

Former Rowan University philosophy professor Ioan-Radu Motoarcă argued that animals should have voting rights in a paper he wrote for the journal Analysis.

He argues that animal voting rights are important when it comes to issues that affect them, like animal welfare, pet care, fishing regulations and meat production.

While Motoarcă admits the idea sounds ridiculous, he argues it's a natural extension of America's democratic ideas.

So how can animals cast their ballot? Motoarcă says animals should have a human or company representative vote on their behalf.

"We'll have to tell the dogs: When it comes to deciding who to vote for, it can be kind of ruff," Alex Holley joked on Good Day Philadelphia.