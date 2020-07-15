Former Congressman Fattah transfers to community confinement from federal prison

article

Former Pennsylvania Congressman Chaka Fattah Sr. transferred out of prison to community confinement while still serving his sentence, officials disclosed Wednesday.

Fattah, who spent 20 years in Congress, is now serving a 10-year prison term after he was convicted in 2016 of misusing more than $600,000 in federal grants and charitable funds.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that Fattah is either on home confinement or in a halfway house overseen by the Bureau of Prisons Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.

Fattah's release from custody is expected to be August 1, 2025.

No further explanation was provided for Fattah's change in confinement. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said that, for privacy, safety, and security reasons, they do not release information on an individual inmate's conditions of confinement.

