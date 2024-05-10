Roxborough High School dedicates scoreboard to slain teen Nicolas Elizalde

article

The scoreboard at Roxborough High School's football field was dedicated to Nicolas Elizalde, a former member of the school's football team who was killed in a mass shooting outside the school two years ago.

Elizalde, 14, was among five teenagers who were shot following a joint football scrimmage at the school in September of 2022. Police say they were walking back into the school locker room when a group of five suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17, Saleem Miller, 16, and 15-year-old Troy Fletcher were arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting. Dayron Burney-Thorn, the fifth suspect in the shooting, eluded police for more than two years before he was captured in Germantown.

Featured article

Elizalde was a freshman at WB Saul High School in Upper Roxborough who joined The Academies at Roxborough High School's football team.

"The new scoreboard recognizes this amazing young person who was described by his peers at both Saul and Roxborough as a light, who was always smiling, who brought joy to the world and cared deeply about it."

School officials will hold a noon ribbon cutting to commemorate the scoreboard, which officials say was donated by ShopRite of Roxborough owner and former Philadelphia mayoral candidate Jeff Brown.