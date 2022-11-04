Former Downingtown West coach charged with sexual abuse of a child

article

A former Chester County football coach is charged with sexually abusing a child.

77-year-old Kenneth Walls is a former coach at Downingtown West High School.

Authorities say he abused a young girl over several years, texting and calling her multiple times a week and grooming her with expensive gifts.

DA Deb Ryan said, "The child victim in this case showed tremendous courage by telling a mandated reporter at her school about this awful abuse. The defendant engaged in a common pattern of child predators: he lavished the child with gifts, took her shopping, and made her feel special."

He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related charges. A hearing is set for November 16.